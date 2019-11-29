e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Chandigarh cabbie invites teen to birthday party, rapes her

On Wednesday, Jagmal invited her home for his birthday party, and raped her, the girl told the police. “Medical examination of the child confirmed rape,” a police official said

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Ola driver for raping a 13-year-old girl in Dhakoli on Wednesday night.

The accused, identified as Jagmal, is a native of Haryana. He has been living in Dhakoli for the past four months. Police said the accused lived on rent near the girl’s house, and recently came in contact with her.

On Wednesday, Jagmal invited her home for his birthday party, and raped her, the girl told the police. “Medical examination of the child confirmed rape,” a police official said.

Jagmal was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court hat sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

tags
top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities