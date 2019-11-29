Chandigarh cabbie invites teen to birthday party, rapes her

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:32 IST

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Ola driver for raping a 13-year-old girl in Dhakoli on Wednesday night.

The accused, identified as Jagmal, is a native of Haryana. He has been living in Dhakoli for the past four months. Police said the accused lived on rent near the girl’s house, and recently came in contact with her.

On Wednesday, Jagmal invited her home for his birthday party, and raped her, the girl told the police. “Medical examination of the child confirmed rape,” a police official said.

Jagmal was booked under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court hat sent him to 14-day judicial custody.