Chandigarh cops’ son killed as his bike skids

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 00:48 IST

A 27-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle skidded and hit the divider before crashing into a pole on the Sector 27/28 road in the wee hours of Monday. He was not wearing helmet.

Victim Vineet Sharma’s father Shashi Kumar is a sub-inspector posted in the Chandigarh Police operation cell.

Vineet, who did his graduation from Panjab University and was preparing for IELTS to move abroad, was the youngest of three siblings. The family resides in the Police Colony in Sector 26.

Police said the incident took place around 2am when Vineet was returning home from a friend’s birthday party.

“The incessant rain had made the road slippery and the bike’s rear tyre skidded,” said an investigating official.

Vineet was rushed to hospital, but was declared brought dead. His body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.

