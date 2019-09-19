Chandigarh firm feels the heat for not installing solar plant

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 01:09 IST

The district consumer disputes redressal forum has directed a local firm to refund ₹1.36 lakh and pay ₹25,000 compensation to a retired army officer for failing to install a solar plant at his house in Sector 11.

Col Ajay Kumar Mehndiratta (retd) had made the payment to LBWS Pvt Ltd, Industrial Area, Phase I, to install a 3KW solar power station at his house. The cheque for ₹1,36,500 was encashed on July 3, 2018. However, the firm has only installed an inverter to date, said the complainant’s counsel, Ravi Inder Singh.

The counsel mentioned that according to the UT administration notification, dated May 18, 2016, installation of solar plant is mandatory in houses spread over 500 square yards or above.

After Col Mehndiratta’s repeated requests fell on deaf ears, he approached the consumer forum for action against the firm. He sought refund, along with interest, besides ₹2 lakh as compensation and ₹80,000 towards litigation cost.

PROCEEDED AGAINST EX PARTE

Firm director Abhinav S Verma appeared before the forum on January 29, 2019, and sought time to file reply. On May 14, firm representative Ronit Bhandari sought more time, but no one appeared on July 8.

The forum observed, “The opposite party (firm) despite availing many opportunities had not filed reply and evidence, and on July 8, 2019, had allowed itself to be proceeded against ex parte. This means, the firm has nothing to say qua the averments made in the consumer complaint as well as the documents on record.”

The forum directed the firm to refund the amount to the complainant along with 9% interest per annum with effect from the date of making the payment till realisation. “The firm is at liberty to lift and remove the material used by them for the purpose of installation,” ruled the forum while also ordering it to pay ₹15,000 compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and ₹10,000 as cost of litigation within 30 days.

