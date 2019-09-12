Chandigarh MC asks admn to impose property tax in 13 villages

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:36 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) may soon levy property tax on commercial properties in 13 villages merged with it in December last year.

While the General House in its July meeting had rejected the proposal to impose tax in the villages, MC has now written to the UT local bodies department to notify it.

The villages merged with MC are Raipur Khurd, Behlana, Makhan Majra, Raipur Kalan, Mauli Jagran, Daria, Kaimbwala, Kishangarh, Khuda Lahora, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Dhanas and Sarangpur.

The corporation hopes to annually earn up to ₹5 crore from the around 30,000 commercial properties in these villages.

‘TAX VITAL FOR DEVELOPMENT’

MC argued in the letter that even though the councillors did not let the proposal pass in the July House meeting, it was vital to levy tax to ensure development of these newly merged villages. As MC is facing financial crunch, imposition of tax will bring more revenue and make development of these villages financially viable, it stated.

Despite councillors’ opposition, MC commissioner KK Yadav was in favour of the tax in the July House meeting, and had even registered his dissent note, stating that property tax needed to be imposed to allow MC to take care of their civic needs.

However, councillors, especially those representing villages, had argued that these villages were just taken over by the corporation, and it was early to tax them, as the appropriate facilities were not been provided to them. They also termed the move a burden on villagers.

Senior deputy mayor Hardeep Singh said, “It is not justified to impose the tax when villages don’t even have basic facilities.”

‘LEVY OF TAX INEVITABLE’

After MC’s letter, the imposition of taxes in these villages is inevitable. Last year too, the MC House had rejected UT’s proposal to introduce property tax in five other villages — Hallomajra, Kajheri, Palsora, Maloya and Dadumajra — where the move was pending for several years.

Despite rejection, UT went ahead with introducing tax in these villages through a special notification, bypassing MC House’s decision.

An MC official, seeking anonymity, said, “Similar notification seeking levying of tax in these 13 villages is expected to be issued soon.”

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:36 IST