Chandigarh MC to hold trials for afternoon water supply

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:27 IST

Taking into consideration councillors’ demand for afternoon water supply, the municipal corporation (MC) will soon hold trials to check its feasibility.

The matter was discussed during a public health department meeting on Wednesday, where it was decided to start trials within a week. If found technically feasible and sustainable, the afternoon supply will be made permanent.

An official, dealing with the matter, said afternoon supply was a possibility, but first a trial was needed to know iron out practical issues.

He said one issue that MC may face was lesser availability of time for general repairs of supply lines, which was normally done in the afternoon hours. “We will see how to best manage this when trials begin,” he added.

CITY CURRENTLY GETS WATER IN MORNING, EVENING

MC currently supplies water in the morning and evening. The demand for afternoon supply was made during the last House meeting.

The civic body had increased water supply by one hour in the morning and the evening after Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore inaugurated the ₹200-crore Phases 5 and 6 of Kajauli waterworks on September 28, making additional 29 MGD (million gallons daily) available.

But, councillors were of the view that the city did not get benefit from the increase in morning and evening supply timings.

They said the morning supply was extended till 10am when most people already left for work. In the evening too, extending hours didn’t serve much purpose. They said it was better to start afternoon water supply, so that homemakers could make best use of it during the day.

MC commissioner KK Yadav had then asked the public health department to technically examine the demand whether MC can give water supply in the afternoon in the place of more water in the morning and evening.