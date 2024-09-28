1 cr seized from Ayushman Bharat deputy CEO’s house

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday seized ₹1.02 crore from the house of the Ayushman Bharat scheme’s deputy CEO (Dr Ravi Vimal). The ACB had arrested him in Panchkula reportedly red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5 lakh. The bribe was allegedly demanded in exchange for lifting the suspension of a hospital empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau is interrogating the accused to ascertain the source of this large sum of money and to determine whether more individuals are involved in the case. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The ACB produced him in a local court that sent him to four-day police remand. The ACB seized ₹1.02 crore from his house in Amravati, Panchkula. A government spokesperson informed that the ACB team from Karnal searched the accused’s residence and seized ₹1.02 crore on his disclosure. The ACB is interrogating the accused to ascertain the source of this large sum of money and to determine whether more individuals are involved in the case.

Various angles of the case are being thoroughly examined, officials said. Vimal served as the deputy CEO of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Panchkula district. The ACB team received a complaint from a private hospital owner in Karnal, alleging that Dr Vimal had demanded a bribe of ₹10 lakh to revoke the suspension of his hospital from the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The deal was settled for ₹5 lakh, and the accused was caught “red-handed while accepting the amount”.