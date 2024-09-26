1 PSPCL employee arrested, another one booked in graft case

A Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) employee was caught accepting bribe in Amritsar while another one was booked for graft in Faridkot on Thursday. A Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) employee was caught accepting bribe in Amritsar while another one was booked for graft in Faridkot on Thursday. (HT Filw)

In the first case, junior engineer (JE) Ranjit Singh, posted at Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd’s (PSPCL) Amritsar South subdivision, was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 in lieu of slashing a fine. The complainant, Navdeep Singh, a resident of Amar Avenue, Ajnala Road, Amritsar, said the accused had earlier taken ₹50,000 as the first instalment, and was demanding ₹1 lakh in all.

The accused was booked in a case of Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau police station, Amritsar range. He will be produced before a court on Friday.

In the second case, the VB booked Gurbhej Singh, a lineman posted at Jaito subdivision in Faridkot, for demanding a bribe of ₹4,000.

Complainant Maninderjeet Singh, a resident of Jaito, alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of ₹4,000, citing electricity overload at his house. The complainant had recorded the conversation wherein the bribe was being sought and approached the VB. After probe, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused at vigilance police station, Ferozepur range.