10 farmers from Haryana begin indefinite fast at Khanauri in solidarity with Dallewal

Ten more farmers started a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri protest site in solidarity with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose indefinite fast in support of various demands of farmers led to further deterioration of his health on the 53rd day on Friday. Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. (HT File)

Besides Dallewal, 111 farmers from Punjab have been sitting on an indefinite fast for the past three days.

Addressing reporters at the Khanauri border, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said 10 farmers from Haryana’s Hisar, Sonepat, Panipat and Jind districts began their fast-unto-death on Friday.

“Today, farmers of the country are ready to sacrifice themselves by following the path shown by Dallewal ji. The farmers of the country understand that Dallewal ji has been on a hunger strike for 53 days to save their lands, farming and the next generation. We all are standing shoulder to shoulder with him,” said the farmer leader.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders said the health of Dallewal was “deteriorating” and he vomited three times on Thursday night. He could take only 150-200 ml of water, they said.