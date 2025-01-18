Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10 farmers from Haryana begin indefinite fast at Khanauri in solidarity with Dallewal

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Jan 18, 2025 03:28 AM IST

Besides farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 111 farmers from Punjab have been sitting on an indefinite fast for the past three days.

Ten more farmers started a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri protest site in solidarity with Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose indefinite fast in support of various demands of farmers led to further deterioration of his health on the 53rd day on Friday.

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. (HT File)
Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. (HT File)

Besides Dallewal, 111 farmers from Punjab have been sitting on an indefinite fast for the past three days.

Also Read | Farmers to make 4th attempt to reach Delhi from Shambhu border on January 21

Farmers, under the banner of the SKM (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 last year, after security forces did not allow them to march to Delhi to press for their various demands including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Addressing reporters at the Khanauri border, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said 10 farmers from Haryana’s Hisar, Sonepat, Panipat and Jind districts began their fast-unto-death on Friday.

Also Read | Noida: New farmer union emerges as SKM stares at rift

“Today, farmers of the country are ready to sacrifice themselves by following the path shown by Dallewal ji. The farmers of the country understand that Dallewal ji has been on a hunger strike for 53 days to save their lands, farming and the next generation. We all are standing shoulder to shoulder with him,” said the farmer leader.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders said the health of Dallewal was “deteriorating” and he vomited three times on Thursday night. He could take only 150-200 ml of water, they said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On