10 IAS, 26 Punjab Civil Services officers transferred

The Punjab government on Tuesday issued postings and transfer orders for 10 IAS and 26 PCS officers. The Punjab government issued postings and transfer orders for 10 IAS and 26 PCS officers. (HT File)

Among the IAS officers, Daljit Singh Mangat was given additional charge as secretary Lokpal relieving Amrit Singh, alongwith the original charge as commissioner Patiala division that he holds.

Amrit Kaur Shergill has been given additional charge as special secretary agriculture and farmers’ welfare alongwith the charge of secretary Punjab state agricultural marketing board, the charge she was already holding.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Moga Kulwant Singh has been given additional charge as the Moga municipal commissioner, which had remained vacant for some time. DC Fazilka Senu Duggal has been given additional charge as the Fazilka municipal commissioner relieving Ravinder Singh Arora, a PCS officer.

State transport commissioner Moneesh Kumar has been given additional charge as chief administrator Greater Mohali Area Development Authority SAS Nagar replacing IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta.

Amandeep Kaur who was awaiting posting has been posted as special secretary home affairs and justice. The services of Aaditya Dachalwal who held the charge of additional secretary NRI affairs has been placed before the local bodies department as the Patiala municipal commissioner. Managing director Milkfed Kamal Kumar Garg has been given additional charge as additional secretary food, civil supplies and consumer affairs replacing PCS officer Amarinder Singh Malhi.

Additional DC Pathankot Ankurpreet Singh has been given additional charge as commissioner Municipal Corporation Pathankot against a vacant post. Kanchan who was available for posting has been posted as ADC (general) Patiala.

Among PCS officers Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal ADC (rural development) Fazilka has been posted as ADC (rural development) Moga, replacing Anita Darshi, municipal commissioner Anupam Kaler has been given additional charge as commissioner municipal corporation Phagwara against a vacant post, joint secretary printing and stationery Bikrammjit Singh Shergill has been given additional charge as joint secretary animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries. Apart from these officers 23 other PCS officers were also transferred.