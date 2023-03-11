Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 infected with H3N2 influenza in Haryana

10 infected with H3N2 influenza in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 11, 2023 01:24 AM IST

Ten patients of H3N2 influenza virus have been detected in Haryana. One of them, a resident of Jind, died after contracting the viral flu. This was stated by Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Friday.

Vij said the deceased had been suffering from lung cancer. “The health department is investigating whether he died due to cancer or H3N2 virus,” the minister said.

The H3N2 virus is a subtype of Influenza A. Patients infected by the virus have high fever, severe headache, body pain, sore throat, severe cough, cold and congestion in the lungs.

An official spokesperson said persons with these symptoms should stay hydrated and take complete rest. Hand sanitisation and social distancing should be adhered to. The symptoms of H3N2 are similar to Covid infection.

