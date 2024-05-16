 10-year jail for man caught with banned medicines in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi
10-year jail for man caught with banned medicines in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 16, 2024 07:30 AM IST

A resident of Hallomajra, Chandigarh, Wajid Ali, alias Raja, 43, was convicted under Section 22 of the NDPS Act; he was also fined ₹1 lakh

A special NDPS court has awarded 10-year jail to a city resident who was caught with commercial quantity of banned medicines in 2021.

According to prosecution, Wajid Ali was booked on September 14, 2021, at the Sector 31 police station, Chandigarh, for possessing banned medicines. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A resident of Hallomajra, Wajid Ali, alias Raja, 43, was convicted under Section 22 of the NDPS Act. He was also fined 1 lakh.

According to prosecution, Wajid Ali was booked on September 14, 2021, at the Sector 31 police station, for possessing banned medicines.

The seized medicines included 160 100ml bottles of chlorpheniramine maleate and codeine phosphate syrup, 75 strips of dicyclomine hydrochloride, tramadol hydrochloride and acetaminophen capsules, 40 strips of spasmo proxyvon plus capsules, 125 strips of diphenoxvlate hydrochoride altropine sulphate tablets IP lomotil, 13 strips of Nitravet 10 and 28 strips of Alprazolam tablets IP 0.5 mg.

