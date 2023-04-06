11 booked for rioting, murder bid in Mauli Jagran

Eleven persons have been booked for allegedly assaulting and attempting to kill a 22-year-old youth after stabbing him with knives in Mauli Jagran on Sunday. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused have been identified as Golu, Pali, Rahul, Akshay, Noni, Honey, Peter, Nanu, Kaushal, Manglu and Bambiya, all residents of Rajiv Colony.

Victim Raju of Mauli Complex, who works as a deliveryman for a food delivery app, said when he was returning home on Sunday around 8.30pm, he saw around 10 to 12 boys bullying and thrashing a man near Rajiv Colony. Raju intervened and tried to rescue the man but was attacked by the group.

He said that the group assaulted him with rods, sticks, knives and swords. “One Golu stabbed me in the stomach. While all miscreants started thrashing me with different weapons, Pali tried to stab me but I dodged him and ran towards my uncle’s house and locked myself inside a room,” revealed Raju.

The accused allegedly tried to break open the door but as neighbours started gathering there, the accused fled the spot after allegedly threatening the victim of another attack.

The victim was rushed to Manimajra hospital where doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, where he is under treatment.

The victim recorded his statement on Tuesday following which police registered a case against all accused for rioting, assault, attempt-to-murder and under Arms Act at Mauli Jagran police station.

Mauli Jagran station house officer, Jaiveer Singh Rana remained unavailable for comments.