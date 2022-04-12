12 students of Shemrock School, Mohali, selected for NDA
Twelve students from Shemrock Senior Secondary School who have been trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have been selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA).
Shemrock Principal Prineet Sohal while honouring the students on Monday said that since the first AFPI course in 2013, the school has inducted 180 cadets to NDA.
Air Commodore Nitin Sathe, director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for boys, while congratulating the students said that the number of individuals joining defence forces from Punjab has been declining and they are proud of the students who made it to NDA this year.
Chairman of Shemrock School Amarjit Singh Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the faculty of the school and AFPI.
Man falls into open sewer in Faridabad, dies
A 24-year-old resident of Lakadpur, Faridabad, died after allegedly falling into an open sewer on Saturday night, police said Monday. Police identified Harish as one Harish Verma alias Honey who worked at a private bank. They said the incident took place around 9pm when Harish and two of his friends were returning in their car after dropping off a friend. Dhyan Singh, Harish's father alleged negligence on part of the civic authorities.
1,000 surveillance cameras to be installed across Gurugram this year
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will install 1,000 new surveillance cameras at 200 locations across the city this year under the second phase of the smart city project, said officials on Monday. Aggarwal said they plan to install three types of cameras--automatic number plate recognition cameras, facial recognition cameras and general surveillance cameras. However, GMDA and the police department are yet to finalise which type of camera is to be installed at which location.
Govt unveils action plan to cut summer pollution
The Delhi government on Monday unveiled a 14-point action plan to combat air pollution during summer which will kick off with a month-long campaign against open burning of waste and garbage from April 12, environment minister Gopal Rai said. He added that an anti-dust campaign, the second phase of the action plan, will be launched from April 15.
PGIMER approved as collaborating centre of World Psychiatric Association
The department of psychiatry of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has been approved as a collaborating centre of the World Psychiatric Association, which comprises 147 psychiatric societies across 121 countries. PGIMER becomes the second such centre in India, the other one being at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru.
Punjab: Govt agencies procure 4.3L-tonne wheat in first 10 days
The state procurement agencies have purchased 4.3 lakh tonnes of wheat in the first 10 days of the current rabi marketing season in Punjab, highest in at least the past five years. The marketing season began on April 1, and the state agencies, including Markfed, Pungrain, Punsup and warehousing corporation, besides the Centre's Food Corporation of India are engaged in procurement.
