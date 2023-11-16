1,200 constables, women SIs to be recruited: Himachal CM

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasised improving the police department while keeping future challenges in mind. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (HT File)

In a meeting with senior officials of the home department on Wednesday, he said that more than 1,200 constables and women sub-inspectors will be recruited in the police soon, adding that the government will provide adequate funds for the modernisation of the department.

He added that in view of the crime patterns and the fast changing digital technology, it was necessary for the police to adopt innovative techniques to meet the challenges. For this, it was necessary to adopt modern technology and highly professional approach, he said.

He gave instructions to use artificial intelligence and other digital software in the police.

“Embracing modern technology and improved professionalism is mandatory for robust policing. Use AI and other cutting-edge software in the department’s operations to enhance efficiency was need of the hour,” the chief minister said.

‘Train tech-savy cops’

He directed for creation of a pool of technologically adept police personnel and train them to ensure their effective contribution in police operations. He said that police personnel in every station of the state should be cyber literate. He instructed to keep reserve force with the district superintendent of police for better policing during the fairs and festivals organised in the prominent temples.

The chief minister instructed a restructuring of police stations based on factors such as population, geographical area, crime rates and tourist influx, to equip them with sufficient police personnel and necessary facilities. He instructed to explore the possibilities of categorising police stations and opening only police stations instead of police posts, so that the common people can be facilitated in a better way.

He directed to implement a rotation policy, limiting police officers and personnels tenure in sensitive posts to three years, following with a mandatory cooling period, aimed ar bolstering accountability in the force.

Special force to combat drug menace in educational institutions

To combat the drug menace around educational institutions, the CM directed the deployment of special police teams. He said that petrol and diesel vehicles will be made available for field activities and electric vehicles for staff in the department. In the meeting, while giving instructions to strengthen Nurpur superintendent of police’s office, he said that adequate police personnel will be deployed there and the necessary infrastructure would also be strengthened.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!