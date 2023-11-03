12gm heroin, 3 phones recovered from central jail

Four inmates of the central jail here, including a habitual offender, have been booked after prison officials recovered three mobiles from their possession during special checking. The jail staff recovered 12 gm heroin from the bathroom of the jail. Sub inspector Janak Raj said that a case under sections 21, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act and section 52 (A) of Prison Act has been lodged against the accused. (iStock)

Besides this, the officials also recovered 12 gm heroin from the bathrooms of the jail. Four separate FIRs have been lodged by the Division number 7 police station.

Assistant superintendent at Ludhiana central jail, Harbans Singh, said that during special checking, three mobile phones were recovered from inmates, identified as habitual offender Vishal Gill, Balwinder Singh and Rajinder Singh.

Three separate cases have been lodged against the accused at Division number 7 police station under sections 52 A (1) of the Prison Act. Gill is already facing trial in several cases, including robbery, murder bid and possessing illegal arms.

