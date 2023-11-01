14 Chandigarh NCB officers bag national honour

As many as 14 officers from Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Special Operations Medal for the year 2023. As many as 14 officers from Narcotics Control Bureau Chandigarh have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Special Operations Medal for the year 2023. (HT File)

This medal has been awarded to the Special Investigation Team which busted an International Drug Syndicate in November 2022 which was being run from Ludhiana, Punjab with roots in Dubai, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In the course of their operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau’s Chandigarh Unit successfully uncovered several secret locations associated with the syndicate. This included the discovery of two covert labs in Ludhiana, where Afghan nationals were found engaged in the heroin processing.

The operation was led by Gyaneshwar Singh, deputy director general (DDG). The list of awardees includes Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG, Amanjit Singh, zonal director-in charge SIT, Mohinder Jit Singh, assistant director, Amar Shankar; Investigating officer Karamvir Singh, Kuldeep Tomar, Sharique Omar, Rahul Saini, Prince Kumar; joint investigating officer Paramjeet, Sumit Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Lalit Kumar SA, and driver Mijan Singh.

A total of 19 individuals were arrested during the operation, encompassing key figures, traffickers, individuals involved in white-collar criminal activities, as well as two Afghan heroin processing specialists, and members associated with the notorious Jaggu Bhagwan Puria gang.

The confiscated items comprised approximately 40 kg of heroin, 0.6 kg of opium, 23.6 kg of caffeine HCL, 31 live bullets, and magazines.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!