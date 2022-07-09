Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 141 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

141 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Within tricity, Mohali saw its daily cases dipping from 54 to 46 and Panchkula, too, reported a drop in infections – from 42 to 32. But in Chandigarh, the tally rose from 55 to 63
A total of 141 people tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area. (Shutterstock)
A total of 141 people tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area. (Shutterstock)
Updated on Jul 09, 2022 03:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over 100 for the fourth straight day, as 141 people were found positive on Friday, though slightly lower than 151 the day before.

Mohali saw its daily cases dipping from 54 to 46 and Panchkula, too, reported a drop in infections – from 42 to 32. But in Chandigarh, the tally rose from 55 to 63.

Tricity virus tracker (HT)
Tricity virus tracker (HT)

With the decrease in its daily infections, tricity’s active cases also slid from 815 to 804 over the past 24 hours.

Now, 375 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 270 in Mohali and 159 in Panchkula.

Panchkula continued to have the highest daily positivity rate at 6.4%, followed by Mohali with 5.3% and Chandigarh with 4.9%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The tree that claimed the life of a Carmel Convent student on Friday is 250 years old, as per the heritage plaque installed by the UT administration on the school campus in Sector 9, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

    Another life lost in tree collapse, will Chandigarh admn finally learn a lesson?

    The UT administration's role in tree preservation and removal of dead and unhealthy trees has once again come under the scanner after a heritage tree claimed a precious life on Friday. In August, 2018, a 35-year-old man was killed and his younger brother was injured after a tree fell on them while they were riding a motorcycle in Sector 10. A 45-year-old resident of Raipur Kalan was killed in a similar accident in February 2021.

  • Haryana: Home minister Anil Vij redresses public complaints

    Haryana: Home minister Anil Vij redresses public complaints

    Haryana home minister Anil Vij asked officials of the agriculture and farmers' welfare department to take action against a crop insurance company for providing less compensation to a farmer Wazir Singh for his damaged crop than the amount estimated by the agriculture officials. Mahabir Singh, deputy director Agriculture, Rohtak, told the minister that a zero FIR has been registered against the company.

  • Government Railway Police sub inspector Birbal said police are yet to identify the snatchers. (ANI)

    Ludhiana | 25-year-old man falls off train in bid to foil phone snatching

    A 25-year-old youth suffered multiple injuries after Jitender fell off a moving passenger train in the outer area of Ludhiana station, in a bid to nab a miscreant who snatched his mobile phone while on train on Friday. The victim, identified as a native of Bihar, Jitender Kumar, was travelling from Bihar to Phagwara in Katihar-Amritsar Express train when the incident occurred.

  • The victim’s father said the labourer was known to him. On July 6, when his daughter was alone at home, the accused turned up there are abducted the girl. The accused allegedly took her to a room and raped her. (IANS)

    Ludhiana | Labourer held for abducting, raping 15-year-old girl

    A labourer was arrested for kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl in Durga Colony of Dhandhari Khurd. The accused has been identified as Bhola Kumar of Visakha Colony, Dhandhari Khurd. Kumar allegedly took her to a room and raped her. As per the girl, he had been molesting her for the past six months. Woman booked for pushing teen into prostitution A woman has been booked for pushing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution.

  • Ludhiana MC begins trials of e-rickshaws for door to door collection of waste in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Ludhiana MC tests out e-rickshaws for garbage lifting in four wards

    Taking a cue from Chennai, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is set to make use of e-rickshaws for door-to-door lifting of garbage. The MC has distributed 40 e-rickshaws among waste collectors in four wards of the city, as part of the trial run. The wards where the trials are being carried out include ward number 78, represented by mayor Balkar Sandhu, besides wards 18, 30 and 89.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out