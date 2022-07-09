141 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over 100 for the fourth straight day, as 141 people were found positive on Friday, though slightly lower than 151 the day before.

Mohali saw its daily cases dipping from 54 to 46 and Panchkula, too, reported a drop in infections – from 42 to 32. But in Chandigarh, the tally rose from 55 to 63.

Tricity virus tracker (HT)

With the decrease in its daily infections, tricity’s active cases also slid from 815 to 804 over the past 24 hours.

Now, 375 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 270 in Mohali and 159 in Panchkula.

Panchkula continued to have the highest daily positivity rate at 6.4%, followed by Mohali with 5.3% and Chandigarh with 4.9%.