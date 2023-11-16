close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 144 farm fires takes Ludhiana’s count past 1,500

144 farm fires takes Ludhiana’s count past 1,500

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 16, 2023 10:22 AM IST

Despite the Ludhiana district administration’s claims of a decline in stubble burning incidents, data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board reveals a total of 1,524 cases in the district as of November 15.

Despite stern warnings from the district administration and escalating concerns over air quality, fields across the district continue to blaze, with a week-high 144 cases of stubble burning reported on Wednesday alone.

Ludhiana reported 144 fresh farm fires incidents. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Ludhiana reported 144 fresh farm fires incidents. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Despite the district administration’s claims of a decline in stubble burning incidents, data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board reveals a total of 1,524 cases in the district as of November 15.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Jagraon reported the highest number with 607 cases, followed by Samrala with 177 and Raikot with 309.

The administration’s repeated threats of stringent action seem to have fallen on deaf ears, as farmers in Jagraon, Ludhiana East, Payal, and Raikot engaged in blatant stubble burning, exacerbating the region’s already precarious air quality.

Despite a brief respite on November 10 and 11, marked by two and four reported stubble burning incidents respectively, Ludhiana plunged back into crisis with a sharp spike — 143 cases on November 12, 36 on November 14, 89 on November 15, and 144 on November 16.

The air quality index remained at a troubling 289 to fall in the “poor” category, posing severe health risks for the residents.

Health experts have cautioned that continuous exposure to highly polluted air could lead to serious health problems, particularly for individuals with respiratory ailments.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out