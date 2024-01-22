15 more cattle heads die in Bathinda village

Fifteen more cattle heads died at Bathinda’s Raike Kalan village in the last 48 hours due to multiple reasons after which animal husbandry minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian visited the affected village on Sunday afternoon. Fifteen more cattle heads died at Bathinda’s Raike Kalan village in the last 48 hours due to multiple reasons after which animal husbandry minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian visited the affected village on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The minister today ordered the Bathinda deputy commissioner to survey the total cases of deaths after a section of villagers claimed that the mortality rate of the dairy animals was more than 150.

Khudian took stock of the functioning of the teams of veterinaries deployed at the village.

While urging the livestock farmers to protect the cattle from the cold, the minister said that a layer of straw should be laid down underneath them and bonfires should be avoided as it cause smoke that is not good for the animals.

HT had reported on January 16 quoting Bathinda deputy director of animal husbandry Dr Rajdeep Singh that 40 cattle died at Raike Kalan while 22 dairy animals reportedly perished at Sooch village.

Animal husbandry director Dr Gursharanjit Singh Bedi said on Sunday that three animals died on Sunday while 12 deaths were recorded on Saturday and the ongoing intense cold wave is playing a key role behind the deaths.

He said no death was reported from Sooch since then while mortalities at Raike were attributed to different reasons, including toxic fodder and foot and mouth disease (FMD). Bedi said the number of mortalities would be declared after a fresh audit of the claims.

He said no unusual number of deaths has been reported from any other part of the state and the current situation is localised.

“To date, 133 animals were reported sick to the department at Raike out of which 82 recovered after treatment. Teams from Jalandhar-based North Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) visited the affected village to analyse the situation and collect samples for further studies,” added the director.

Bedi asked farmers to refrain from giving fodder containing urea, besides spraying washing soda (sodium carbonate) on the floor of animal shelters to contain the infection.

As a part of the biosecurity measures, Bedi urged the farmers to restrict the movement of persons and animals to avoid the spread of any infection.