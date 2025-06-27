1.5 tonnes of litchi exported to UAE, Qatar from Pathankot

India has for the first time exported 1.5 tonnes of litchi fruit from Punjab to Doha and Dubai this month, the commerce ministry’s arm, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said on Friday. India has for the first time exported 1.5 tonnes of litchi fruit from Punjab to Doha and Dubai this month, the commerce ministry’s arm, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said on Friday. (HT File)

To boost India’s horticultural exports, APEDA has facilitated the flag off of the first consignment of 1 tonne of rose-scented litchi from Pathankot in Punjab to Doha on June 23, and 0.5 tonne of the same fruit to Dubai, it said in a statement.

This initiative was facilitated by the authority in association with Punjab’s department of horticulture and Lullu Group.

During 2023-24, Punjab’s litchi production stood at 71,490 tonnes, accounting for 12.39% share of India’s total litchi production.

During the same year, a total of 639.53 tonnes of litchi were exported from India.

The government is taking a series of measures to promote exports of fruits and vegetables. In 2024-25, these exports rose by 5.67% year-on-year to USD 3.87 billion.

While mangoes, bananas, grapes and oranges dominate India’s fruit exports.

“Cherries, jamun and litchis now join the growing list of indigenous offerings from the country entering international markets,” it added.