15 years on, Chandigarh woman booked for cheating

After court’s directions, a Chandigarh woman has been booked for fraudulently withdrawing 1.6 lakh from the account of her namesake in 2006
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:13 AM IST

A Sector-38 woman has been booked for fraudulently withdrawing 1.6 lakh from the account of her namesake after 15 years, police said on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Avtar Singh, manager of State Bank of India’s Sector-38 branch accused Anuradha of cheating.

He alleged that Anuradha impersonated the original holder of a special term deposit account (STDR), who was her namesake. The account had 1.16 lakh.

The woman had told the bank that her receipt had got misplaced and got a duplicate STDR issued in her name. The accused then transferred the amount in her savings account on August 24, 2006, by withdrawing the money prematurely.

The FIR had been registered on the directions of a court under Section 420 of the IPC.

