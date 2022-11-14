155kg poppy husk seized from truck in Pathankot, 2 arrested

PATHANKOT : Police have seized 155kg of poppy husk which was concealed in a customised compartment of a truck in Pathankot on Sunday.

With the seizure of the consignment, which was being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab, the police have arrested two persons, identified as Binder Kumar of Nanda Chour, Bullowal, in Hoshiarpur district, and Sukhwinder Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district.

Pathankot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said a special team under the supervision of Taragarh station house officer (SHO) had set up a checkpoint on the Malkpur Kiri road following a tip-off.

The SSP said that during checking, the police team intercepted a truck (PB-08BE-5516) and recovered 46 polythene bags containing 155kg of poppy husk. The consignment was concealed in a custom-made compartment, he said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused, the SSP said.

He said during the course of interrogation, the accused revealed that the poppy husk was being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh. Binder is a habitual offender and a criminal case pertaining to the NDPS Act has already been registered against him.

The SSP said this was the fifth big drug seizure by the Pathankot police in the past one month. Earlier, the police had recovered three quintals of poppy husk from Jammu and Kashmir-bound trucks.

He said the accused would be produced in a local court and would be taken on remand for further interrogation.