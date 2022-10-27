Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16 dengue cases reported in Ludhiana

16 dengue cases reported in Ludhiana

Published on Oct 27, 2022 10:46 PM IST

The cumulative dengue cases count in Ludhiana on Thursday reached 334. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as two cases of Covid and 16 cases dengue were reported in Ludhiana district on Thursday, officials said.

The cumulative dengue count on Thursday reached 334.

Thirty patients are still undergoing treatment for the vector-borne disease at various private hospitals across the district.

Currently, there are 12 active cases of Covid and 11 patients are in home isolation.

While one patient is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, no patient is admitted to any government health facility.

