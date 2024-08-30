A 16-year-old girl committed suicide in Jalandhar on Friday. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. The parents of the deceased, a Class 12 commerce student, told the police that she went to her room after having dinner on Thursday night. As she didn’t open her door despite repeated knocks on Friday, the family broke it open and found her dead. 16-year-old Jalandhar girl ends life

The police seized her mobile phone and went through her WhatsApp chat with her female friend that suggested they were planning to have some suicide pact as they talked about ending their lives together along with a few others. The chats further mentioned the deceased telling her friend that death appears to be an easy way to which her friend replied that she too was not happy and did not want to live. The police are yet to talk to her friend.

Both discussed to find two more persons to end their lives together, forming a suicide pact. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.