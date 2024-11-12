17 days on, murder case registered in student’s death at Sundernagar nursing college

Seventeen days on, the Sundernagar police registered a murder case in connection with the death of 21-year-old BSc nursing student at Aaroma College, Sundernagar Mandi district. A murder case has been registered in connection with the death of BSc nursing student. (File)

The father of the deceased, identified as Anjana Thakur, Kishan Chand of Guran village in Balichowki tehsil of Mandi district had alleged in the complaint submitted to the superintendent of police Mandi that her daughter, who had fallen from her hostel terrace, had been murdered.

The FIR was registered on Sunday under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On November 8, the deceased’s family and hundreds of local residents had reached Mandi and staged a protest seeking a probe into her death. A memorandum was also submitted to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.

Last week, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) district committee in Mandi had also demanded a judicial probe into the incident. The AIDWA in a letter to the Mandi deputy commissioner highlighted inconsistencies surrounding the college’s account of events.

The representation submitted to district administration pointed out that the hostel warden used the victim’s phone (that had a security lock) to contact her aunt instead of her immediate family following the incident.

The victim’s father also had pointed out that her bed in the hospital was wet and she had unexplained injuries on her head.