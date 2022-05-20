17 more Covid cases crop up in Chandigarh tricity

As many as 17 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Thursday, down from 24 cases on Wednesday.

In Chandigarh, where 16 cases cropped up a day ago, six new infections were recorded. Panchkula reported four cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali, the number rose from four to seven.

Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 8, 21, 22, 40 and 47. (HT)

In Mohali, five cases were reported from Mohali city, while one case each surfaced in Dera Bassi and Kharar.

With this, tricity’s active cases reached 147, including 65 in Chandigarh, 57 in Mohali and 25 in Panchkula.