17-year-old Chandigarh boy nabbed for murder bid on youth
In the third assault case involving a juvenile in the past 10 days, police apprehended a teenager for attacking a 19-year-old youth with an iron rod near the public toilets at Charan Singh Colony in Mauli Jagran on Friday night.
The victim, Anuraj, alias Basu, a resident of Charan Singh Colony, is under treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6.
His father, Shri Niwasan, told the police that his son and some of his friends were standing near the public toilets around 9.30 pm, when the 17-year-old accused arrived there. He blocked his son’s way and threatened to kill him. Without any provocation, the juvenile attacked his son with an iron rod that had sharp cogs welded at the end, leaving him with head injuries.
He said his son was attacked over an old rivalry.
On his complaint, a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the teenager.
Earlier, on June 18, two minor boys were apprehended for assaulting a 22-year-old youth in Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. Two days before that, three teenagers were booked for attacking a Mauli Jagran resident with sharp-edged weapons and snatching his gold chain at his house on June 16.
Two members of gang of online fraudsters arrested in Chandigarh
Two men, who worked as carriers for a gang involved in a slew of cybercrimes, were arrested with ₹35.7 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹12.94 lakh on Saturday. The arrested accused are Chauhan Ratan, and his brother-in-law Parmar Rajesh of Sector 47, Chandigarh. The gang's modus operandi involves hacking accounts, cloning and skimming cards to purchase items and then selling them immediately to get cash.
Chandigarh MC remodelling six rotaries to reduce road casualties
Work is underway in the city to remodel six roundabouts as per the latest directives of the Indian Road Congress so as to reduce fatalities due to road mishaps. The roundabouts being upgraded include the Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout, Sector 15/16/23/24 roundabout, Sector 36/37/41/42 roundabout, Sector 37/38/40/41 roundabout, Sector 19/27/20/30 roundabout and Sector 31/32/46/47 roundabout.
Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on 23rd death anniversary
Tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary in Panchkula on Saturday. Students of Chaman Lal DAV School presented a patriotic song in his memory. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also laid a wreath in the presence of the Major's mother Raksha Sagar, sister Anjali Madiya, Zila Sainik Board secretary Col Naresh and other family members and relatives.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 200 mark after 19 weeks
Chandigarh once again led the daily case count with 98 residents testing positive, up from 96 the day before. Mohali saw its cases multiplying from 39 to 63 in the same period, while Panchkula recorded a slight rise of 55 to 56. At 492, most of the infected patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 284 in Mohali and 207 in Panchkula. The daily positivity rate was highest in Panchkula at 12%, 7.2% in Chandigarh and 4.5% in Mohali.
Man injured in Panchkula hit-and-run accident succumbs
After fighting for life for eight days, a 70-year-old man, who was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Majri Chowk on June 16, succumbed to his injuries on Friday. The unidentified man, who used to beg at Majri Chowk and spent nights at the nearby bus stop, was found injured around 11.30 am on June 16 by a labourer. Investigation is underway to arrest the accused.
