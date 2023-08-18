Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rohtak: 18 awarded life imprisonment in 2017 murder case

Rohtak: 18 awarded life imprisonment in 2017 murder case

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 18, 2023 12:59 AM IST

Additional district and sessions judge Rajni Yadav convicted 18 persons in the Baljeet murder case and sentenced them to life term imprisonment

A local court in Bhiwani on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to 18 persons in a murder case in Badesra village that took place in 2017.

According to a spokesman of Bhiwani police, a person named Baljeet was shot dead by a faction led by Anand, alias Ballu, and others, which triggered a series of bloody clashes between two factions that had claimed six lives. (iStock photo)
According to a spokesman of Bhiwani police, a person named Baljeet was shot dead by a faction led by Anand, alias Ballu, and others, which triggered a series of bloody clashes between two factions that had claimed six lives. (iStock photo)

Additional district and sessions judge Rajni Yadav convicted 18 persons in the Baljeet murder case and sentenced them to life term imprisonment. The convicts have been identified as Satbir, Jagmat, Sonu, Ravinder, Kapoor, Sudhir, Wazir, Lehna, Balwan, Pawan, Parmod, Anand, Naresh, Rajbir, Virender, Jagdeep, Ajit and Pawan.

According to a spokesman of Bhiwani police, a person named Baljeet was shot dead by a faction led by Anand, alias Ballu, and others, which triggered a series of bloody clashes between two factions that had claimed six lives.

The clashes started when Baljeet filed an RTI application about the educational qualifications of Anand’s wife Sudesh who was the sarpanch of the village. Her marksheet was found fake which led to an enmity and bloody feud.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out