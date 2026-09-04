195 issues listed for meeting: Ludhiana MC panel to discuss pending Rangla Punjab projects on Sept 5

Several development projects under the Rangla Punjab scheme, pending for months, are likely to come up for approval at the municipal corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) meeting scheduled for September 5. The F&CC is the apex committee of the corporation and development projects to be undertaken by the MC are placed before it for approval. (HT File)

According to sources in the civic body, projects under phases 3 and 4 of the scheme have been pending for months. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar said the meeting will have 195 agenda items.

Under the Rangla Punjab scheme, each MLA is allocated ₹2.5 crore by the state government for taking up development works in their respective constituencies.

Superintendent Engineer Sham Lal Gupta said several works, including street construction, road repairs and sewerage repairs, were pending in various wards and needed to be cleared at the upcoming meeting.

The F&CC is the apex committee of the corporation and development projects to be undertaken by the MC are placed before it for approval.

The projects were also delayed amid a legal dispute over the nomination of two councillors to the F&CC in July. The mayor had nominated two councillors, both sons of sitting legislators, to the committee. The nominations were challenged in the Punjab and Haryana high court, following which fresh elections to the two seats were held on August 29.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Yuvraj Sidhu, son of Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu, topped the contest, while Congress councillor Gaurav Bhatti won the second seat through preferential voting. Bhatti was the councillor who had challenged the earlier nominations in the high court.

Municipal commisioner Ojasvi Alankar said, “Besides the regular development projects, the projects sponsored by the Centre are also pending approvals. These will also be taken up during the meeting.”