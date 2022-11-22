2 farmers injured in attack by mining ‘mafia’ in Yamunanagar

:

Two farmers, who were part of a protest against illegal mining in Yamunanagar’s Radaur sub-division, were injured after they were allegedly attacked by people associated with the contractors, even as the protesters accused the police and administration of being hand in gloves with the mining ‘mafia’ in the district.

The injured farmers Kirpal Rana and Parth Rana from Karhera village were among many who had gathered on Sunday to a call by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) to protest against illegal mining in Jathlana area.

The two farmers sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked by people associated with mining contractors in the area.

On Monday, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, during an event in the industrial town, said that such disputes have increased in the state and they will be dealt with strictly.

“There is no doubt that such disputes have increased and even with the police like recently happened in Sohna (where a DSP-rank cop was murdered). The state government has formed special teams in the case and I believe such cases will be dealt with strictly,” Dushyant said.

Police said that farmers had blocked the passage used by a mining firm for transportation purposes, using tractor-trolleys that led to a scuffle.

Kirpal said that the land belongs to him that was being used by the mining firm, while Parth’s son Deepak claimed that the attack took place in the presence of police and the administration is involved in the ‘nexus’.

“From last two years, we were not being paid and no agreement was signed. Due to this, we blocked the passage. A mahapanchayat was already underway against illegal mining activities, when their men came and attacked,” Kirpal said.

The Sunday protest was also attended by Congress MLA from Radaur BL Saini, who alleged that the BJP-led state government boasts about the revenue from mining, but remains mum on loss due to the ‘illegal’ mining.

The farmer union’s district president Sanju Gudiana said, “not only this, the unabated illegal mining has changed the natural flow of Yamuna that has eroded large areas of agricultural land. The protest is still going on.”

Deputy commissioner Rahul Hooda has already set up a probe committee led by SDM (Radaur), Satinder Siwach, including officials from revenue, irrigation, mining and power departments.

On Monday, a delegation from Gumthala-Jathlana region along the Yamuna, led by activist Varyam Singh, met the DC to complain about several irregularities in the mining activities.

The DC is learnt to have taken suggestions from the delegation, ensuring action by the police on the attack.