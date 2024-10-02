Menu Explore
2 IAS, 1 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 02, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The services of PCS officer Sumandeep Kaur, who was available for posting, has been placed before the local government department for posting as joint commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar.

The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred two IAS officers and a PCS officer. IAS officer Paramvir Singh has been made the Tarn Taran deputy commissioner, replacing Gulpreet Singh Aulakh.

2 IAS, 1 PCS officers transferred in Punjab
2 IAS, 1 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

The services of Aulakh have been placed at the disposal of the local government department for posting as municipal corporation commissioner in Amritsar against a vacant post.

The services of PCS officer Sumandeep Kaur, who was available for posting, has been placed before the local government department for posting as joint commissioner of the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar. HTC

