2 killed in car-tractor collision in Jammu
Two persons, including a policeman, died and another injured when their car collided with a tractor near a golf course on the outskirts of Sidhra in Jammu city late Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as police constable Aman Dev Singh and Tarun Bali, both residents of New Plots in Jammu.
“A car collided with a tractor near Tawi golf course. The tractor was being driven in the wrong lane and was coming from opposite direction,” said a police official.
“Car driver and his co-passengers had sustained critical injuries. They were shifted to Government Medical College, Jammu, where two of them succumbed to their injuries while the third one is being treated for injuries,” he added.
The injured was identified as Kunal Sharma, a resident of Panjtirthi.
