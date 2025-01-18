Menu Explore
2 Ludhiana residents lose 82 lakh to online frauds

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 18, 2025 10:19 PM IST

The complainant, one Amit Gupta from Club Road, said the accused made him transfer ₹60 lakh to multiple bank accounts on the pretext of investment in online trading.

The string of investment frauds in the city continued as two city residents were duped of 82 lakh, officials said.

The cases were registered at the cyber crime and the division number 8 police stations. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The cases were registered at the cyber crime and the division number 8 police stations.

In the first case, the cyber crime police registered a case following a statement by one Baljit Singh from Urban Estate.

He alleged the accused lured him with quick and huge profits by investing through them and made him transfer 22.18 lakh to the multiple bank accounts. Later, the accused stopped taking his calls and he filed a complaint in November last year.

Cyber crime station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jatinder Singh said a case was registered under section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the second case, a case was registered against 13 accused for 60-lakh fraud.

The complainant, one Amit Gupta from Club Road, said the accused made him transfer 60 lakh to multiple bank accounts on the pretext of investment in online trading.

Later, the accused stopped taking his calls. A case was registered under sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Information and Technology Act

