2 Ludhiana residents lose 82 lakh to online frauds

The string of investment frauds in the city continued as two city residents were duped of ₹82 lakh, officials said. The cases were registered at the cyber crime and the division number 8 police stations.

In the first case, the cyber crime police registered a case following a statement by one Baljit Singh from Urban Estate.

He alleged the accused lured him with quick and huge profits by investing through them and made him transfer ₹22.18 lakh to the multiple bank accounts. Later, the accused stopped taking his calls and he filed a complaint in November last year.

Cyber crime station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jatinder Singh said a case was registered under section 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In the second case, a case was registered against 13 accused for ₹60-lakh fraud.

The complainant, one Amit Gupta from Club Road, said the accused made him transfer ₹60 lakh to multiple bank accounts on the pretext of investment in online trading.

Later, the accused stopped taking his calls. A case was registered under sections 420 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Information and Technology Act