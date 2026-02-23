2 Nepali nationals held for killing compatriot in Shimla’s Chirgaon

Himachal Pradesh police on Monday arrested two Nepalese youth for murdering their compatriot in Shimla’s Chirgaon on February 18, said officials. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Pratap, alias Seti Ram Kami, 36, a Nepali labourer working in an orchard in the area. (File)

The accused, identified as Lalit Rana, alias Laxman Rana, 20 and Sahabir Luwar, 21, were nabbed from Kullu. Victims mobile phone was also recovered from them, police added.

Police said that on February 18, a call was received through the 112 helpline reporting that a body with severe injuries was found near Badiyara bridge along the Pabbar river under Chirgaon police station. Acting on the information, an FIR was registered under Sections 103 and 3(5) BNS. The deceased was identified as Rakesh Pratap, alias Seti Ram Kami, 36, a Nepali labourer working in an orchard in the area.

Forensic experts from SFSL Junga and a dog squad were deployed, and police collected physical and digital evidence including a stone and dagger suspected to have been used in the murder. CCTV footage and local enquiries revealed that the victim was last seen with two Nepali men. During probe, police found that the accused had consumed alcohol with the victim and later taken him near Kilochha Nala where, following a minor altercation, they attacked him with sharp weapons and stones, mutilated his face and fled after stealing his mobile phone. A special police team traced the suspects to Kasol and Manikaran in Kullu district, where they had gone into hiding.

Shimla superintendent of police Gaurav Singh while addressing the media said the district police are following a “zero tolerance” approach against serious crime and narcotics, focusing on dismantling criminal networks and conducting financial investigations.

Woman arrested for visa fraud

Shimla police arrested a woman from Kharar, Punjab, for allegedly cheating a woman of ₹25 lakh on the pretext of arranging a Canada visa for her sister. The case was registered at Baluganj police station on November 21 under Sections 318(4), 61(2), 352(2) BNS.

Police said the accused, identified as Manju Kumari, had been evading arrest by frequently changing SIM cards and using internet-based calls. After sustained technical surveillance and raids in Punjab and Haryana, a special team arrested her from a flat in Shivalik City, Kharar on February 22. Investigation in the fraud case is underway.