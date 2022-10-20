2 officials of Haryana electricity dept among 3 held for taking bribe

: The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested three people, including a sub divisional engineer (SDE) and junior engineer (JE) of Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and a private individual for allegedly taking bribe.

According a spokesperson of the bureau, the accused had demanded and accepted the bribe from a person in lieu of shifting the power lines from his fields.

While private individual Sukhdev Singh was caught red handed accepting bribe worth ₹ 2 lakh, SDE Tarsem Singh, posted at Gulha in Kaithal district, was also arrested for demanding illegal gratification and during the investigation, JE Hira Singh was also arrested being the co-accused.

Complainant, a resident of Kaithal district in his complaint alleged that the accused had already taken ₹ 1 lakh from him for shifting the power supply line from his field.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against them and further investigation was underway, the spokesperson added.