Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
2 weeks on, Jind police yet to arrest liquor contractor’s killers

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 10:00 AM IST

The contractor, Virender alias Binder, who was facing nearly half-a-dozen criminal cases, including attempt to murder, was shot dead when he was sitting outside the liquor vend and police had booked eight persons in this murder case. Even after two weeks, the police teams have failed to arrest the accused.

Two weeks after a 27-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a vend at Kharak Ramji village in Jind, the police are yet to arrest the accused, who are still at large.

Two weeks after a 27-year-old liquor contractor was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a vend at Kharak Ramji village in Jind, the police are yet to arrest the accused, who are still at large. (AFP File/ Representational image)
As per police sources, four persons have been rounded up in this murder case and later they were acquitted after questioning.

Rohit Godara, an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing on social media but police termed it a “publicity stunt” and refuted the claims.

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh said that he has formed five teams and raids are underway to nab the assailants, adding the accused will be behind the bars soon.

