20 firms show interest in power privatisation in Chandigarh

The final count of companies that have expressed interest in privatisation of the Chandigarh power department is 20.

It is to be seen how many of these companies actually submit their bids. The last date for submitting the tender is February 8. The bids are likely to be opened on the same day.

The request for proposal has been issued to Adani Transmission Limited, Tata Power Company Limited, GMR Generation Assets Limited, Sterlite Power, CESC Limited, Torrent Power, ReNew Power, Greenko Group, LAT Limited, Feedback Energy Distribution Co Limited (FEDCO), MB Power Limited, CLP India Private Limited, EDF India, Enel Global Infrastructure and Network SRL and Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited.

The request for proposal has also been issued to public-sector enterprises, including DNH Power distribution corporation, NTPC Electricity Supply Limited, National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited, and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

The decision to privatise the department was taken on May 12 last year after directions from the Centre.

The UT administration had on November 9 invited bids for privatisation. In December, the high court stayed the process on the petition by the UT powermen union. The Supreme Court on January 12 put on hold this stay, and on January 14, the administration resumed the sale of tender.

Powermen hold strike

Meanwhile, the UT electricity department employees observed a strike on Wednesday against the privatisation.

“The call of strike was given by National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) against the central government’s move towards power sector privatisation through the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Standard Bidding Document for total privatisation of distribution of electricity,” said Gopal Datt Joshi, general secretary of the UT Powermen Union.

The employees of various offices marched towards Sector 17, the venue of rally.