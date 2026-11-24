The recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) action, which has seen 20 Punjab bureaucrats, including 10 IAS, eight PCS and an IPS and a PPS officer each, summoned and questioned in three separate investigations over the past two months, has brought the state’s bureaucracy under unprecedented federal scrutiny. The high-profile list includes chief secretary KAP Sinha and two principal secretaries. Of the 10 IAS officers, two are retired. (HT File) more

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has snapped back, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of misusing central agencies to target the Punjab government, alleging that the summons are politically motivated and aimed at disrupting its functioning.

The high-profile list includes chief secretary KAP Sinha and two principal secretaries. Of the 10 IAS officers, two are retired.

The investigations span alleged irregularities in land dealings involving the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), real estate transactions linked to Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd (RPIL), later renamed Hampton Sky Realty Limited, and the bribery and disproportionate assets case against suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

GMADA land deal probe

Nearly two months after conducting searches at the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) headquarters, the ED has intensified its probe into alleged irregularities in GMADA land dealings, summoning several serving and former officials of the housing and urban development department.

Those summoned include GMADA chief administrator Sandeep Rishi (IAS); principal secretary, housing and urban development, Vikas Garg (IAS); and former chief administrator Sakshi Sawhney (IAS).

Among the PCS officers are land acquisition officer Rohit Jindal, estate officer Aman Gupta, former additional chief administrator Rakesh Kumar Popli, additional chief administrator Amarinder Singh Mali, and former land acquisition officer Hardeep Singh.

The agency has also summoned chief secretary KAP Sinha and principal secretary, finance, Alok Shekhar, to appear on November 26 in the money-laundering investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

On September 22, the ED conducted searches at 26 premises across Delhi, Mohali, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Ludhiana, including the GMADA headquarters at PUDA Bhawan and offices of the housing and urban development department. The probe concerns alleged bank fraud and subsequent money laundering involving real estate developer Tirupati Infraprojects and its associated entities.

The agency is examining whether changes in land-use policies, reserve prices, auction conditions and master plans benefited select private entities. It alleged that manipulation of reserve prices of unsold GMADA land could have caused a potential loss of nearly ₹10,000 crore to the authority and the Punjab government.

Earlier, former chief secretary Anurag Verma, who headed the housing and urban development department in 2024, was questioned in September in a separate probe involving Mohali-based Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Private Limited over a Change of Land Use (CLU) issue. Director, town and country planning, Kanwal Preet Brar was also questioned in the same case.

The investigations have also affected routine administrative work. A senior department officer said officials were spending considerable time compiling records and preparing replies to the agency.

AAP MP and party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing central agencies to target the state government, alleging the summons were aimed at derailing its functioning.

Real estate transactions under scanner

In the second case, the ED questioned Vikas Hira (PCS), chief administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), in August and September in connection with a real estate and money-laundering probe.

The agency is examining land and property transactions, including records related to RPIL, subsequently renamed Hampton Sky Realty Limited and linked to AAP minister Sanjeev Arora.

Bhullar graft case

In the third case, the ED has summoned serving and retired officials in a money-laundering investigation stemming from the corruption case against suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his alleged associates.

Those summoned include health and family welfare administrative secretary Kumar Rahul (IAS), special secretary, general administration, Neeru Katyal Gupta (IAS), and Anand Sagar Sharma (PCS), staff officer to the commissioner, Faridkot division.

Ludhiana police commissioner Swapan Sharma (IPS) and Fazilka SSP Gagan Ajit Singh (PPS) have also been summoned.

Two retired IAS officers, former Jalandhar commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra and former divisional commissioner Arun Sekhri, are also among those called. They have been asked to appear on November 26 and 25, respectively.

The PMLA probe stems from two CBI FIRs against Bhullar and his associates on charges of bribery and alleged possession of disproportionate assets. Bhullar, then DIG, Ropar Range, was arrested by the CBI in October 2025.