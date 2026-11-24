The Punjab government-appointed coordination committee has renewed its appeal to the expert committee constituted by the Akal Takht to hold discussions on the objections raised to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, and work towards resolving them through mutual consultation. The Takht panel has sent three letters to the government panel so far, pushing for a stay on the Act in compliance with the Takht’s decree. (HT File) more

The panel has proposed November 27 for a fresh round of talks, after two earlier attempts to hold a joint meeting, including one on Monday, failed to materialise.

The Akal Takht panel skipped the meeting called by the Punjab government’s committee at the Circuit House in Amritsar, sticking to its stand that it will not participate in any deliberations over the legislation unless the government first puts a stay on it.

The Takht panel has sent three letters to the government panel so far, pushing for a stay on the Act in compliance with the Takht’s decree.

Releasing a statement on Monday, the government-appointed coordination committee said it had sought a meeting with the Akal Takht-appointed expert panel in Amritsar on November 18.

A fresh request was made on Monday for a joint meeting to discuss the contentious provisions and find an acceptable solution. However, no representative of the expert committee attended either meeting, it said.

Describing the matter as highly sensitive and closely linked to Sikh religious sentiments, the coordination committee stressed that the concerns needed to be addressed through dialogue, mutual understanding and consensus rather than confrontation.

It urged the expert committee to come forward for discussions and share its recommendations so that both panels could deliberate on the objections raised by the Akal Takht and finalise the necessary amendments to the legislation through mutual agreement.

“The objective is not to create any confrontation but to arrive at an amicable and unanimous resolution, keeping the sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib and the sentiments of the Sikh sangat paramount,” the committee said.

As part of its renewed efforts, the coordination committee has proposed November 27 for a meeting with the Takht panel, also inviting the members to suggest a convenient date, time and venue at the earliest.

The coordination committee said it was willing to travel to any venue chosen by the expert panel and participate in meaningful deliberations to resolve the issue.