Navi Mumbai: Passengers travelling on several long-distance trains through Panvel will face delays over four nights this week, with some services expected to be held up by up to two hours as Central Railway undertakes infrastructure work for the proposed Panvel-Kalamboli Coaching Complex. 4 nights of rail block to delay express trains at Panvel more

The blocks will be operated between 1.50am and 4.05am on four nights, from November 22-23 to November 28-29. They will affect the Up and Down Karjat lines, the Diva-Vasai-Roha-Panvel section lines and Platform 7 at Panvel station. Railway officials said the work involves removing infrastructure infringements to make way for the coaching complex.

The project is expected to give Panvel a dedicated long-distance passenger terminal, while Kalamboli will house a train maintenance facility. The proposed infrastructure includes five platforms at Panvel, four washing-cum-pit lines and two stabling lines that can accommodate 26-coach trains. Sick lines and a coach maintenance shed are also planned at Kalamboli.

The facilities will allow trains to be cleaned, inspected, serviced and parked before their next journeys, helping the railway handle more services and improve turnaround time.

Central Railway chief public relations officer Dr Swapnil Nila said the new coaching terminals would “significantly enhance our maintenance and stabling capacity, allowing rakes to be serviced and turned around faster”.

He added that the completed complex would provide “improved coaching facilities, enhanced train maintenance arrangements and other infrastructural amenities” at Panvel. However, passengers will have to wait until the entire complex is completed and commissioned to see its full operational benefits.

“These blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety,” Nila said.

The Mangaluru-CSMT Express and Konkan Kanya Express will be regulated on all four nights. Other long-distance trains connecting the Konkan region, south India and northern destinations will also face changes on specific nights.

Central Railway has asked passengers to check revised departure timings and possible delays before setting out.