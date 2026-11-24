Dhule mayor Maya Devi Pardeshi was discharged from a private hospital on Monday evening, two days after she allegedly consumed an overdose of sleeping pills following a bitter social media dispute with a local cow protection activist. Pardeshi was admitted to a hospital in Dhule after her health deteriorated at her residence on November 21. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO) more

The incident has triggered a political confrontation, with BJP leaders demanding strict action against those accused of targeting the mayor through objectionable online posts.

Pardeshi was admitted to a hospital in Dhule after her health deteriorated at her residence on November 21. She responded to treatment and was reported to be out of danger. According to family sources, she allegedly took an excessive quantity of sleeping pills after suffering severe mental distress over sustained online attacks and alleged character assassination. Her husband, Mahadev Pardeshi, noticed her deteriorating condition and rushed her to hospital. Doctors reportedly found that her blood pressure had dropped following the consumption of the medicines.

Dhule superintendent of police Vishal Anand confirmed that the incident stemmed from a dispute between the mayor and a self-proclaimed cow protection activist over social media posts.

“There were differences between the mayor and the cow activist over social media posts, which escalated. The mayor allegedly consumed a high dose of sleeping pills. We have recorded her statement and further investigation is underway. The activist has already been arrested in connection with a previously registered atrocity case against him,” Anand said.

The controversy involves social activist Sanjay Sharma, who has been engaged in a war of words with Pardeshi and her son, Vicky Pardeshi, over the past few weeks. Sharma allegedly made objectionable personal remarks about the mayor and levelled corruption allegations against local BJP leaders through social media posts.

The dispute intensified after an incident on November 3, when BJP workers and police rescued cattle allegedly being transported for slaughter. Sharma subsequently posted videos accusing Dhule BJP MLA Anup Agarwal of demanding commissions and alleging that the mayor was involved in irregularities in civic works and had links with illegal slaughterhouse operators. BJP leaders have denied the allegations.

The confrontation escalated last week. On November 19, Pardeshi threatened to launch an agitation demanding action against illegal slaughterhouses and Sharma. The following day, Azadnagar police registered two cases against Sharma under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act over his alleged objectionable remarks.

In a separate development, police registered a case against Pardeshi’s son and around 20 others following allegations that BJP workers had vandalised Sharma’s residence.

Following the mayor’s hospitalisation, BJP leaders stepped up their protests over the alleged online harassment. On Sunday, Agarwal led a Jan Aakrosh Morcha to the office of the Dhule superintendent of police, demanding strict action against Sharma and those responsible for the alleged defamatory posts.

District guardian minister Jaykumar Rawal condemned the remarks against the mayor, describing the controversy as a conspiracy to tarnish Dhule’s image and undermine its industrial development.

“Several new industries were expected to come up in the district, and attempts were being made to create a negative atmosphere to deter investors,” said Rawal.

SP Anand said police were investigating the allegations made by both sides and examining social media posts and other evidence.