2002 HCS recruitment scam: State vigilance bureau seeks records from high court
The Haryana state vigilance bureau has sought record of the 2002 Haryana Civil Service (HCS) recruitment scam from the Punjab and Haryana high court.
The high court bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain on Wednesday sought response from various parties on the application filed by the vigilance bureau.
The FIR was registered in 2005 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and on cheating charges in Hisar. The allegations are of illegalities, irregularities and favouritism in the selection process.
The application was filed by the vigilance bureau in a 2002 petition of politician Karan Singh Dalal, who had approached the high court alleging corruption and nepotism.
Following this, the high court had summoned the entire records of the selection process and scrutinised it. An SIT report had also affirmed the irregularities. A total of 64 HCS officers were selected by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).
The application seeking record was filed by Shareef Singh, deputy superintendent of police, state vigilance bureau, Panchkula.
As many as 54 original answer sheets of 35 candidatures are in custody of the high court. For proper investigation of the case, the original answer sheets of the selected candidates are required to be examined by the forensic science laboratory, Madhuban regarding various discrepancies in the form of cutting, overwriting and increase and decrease of marks, use of different pens in evaluation and ascertaining the difference or similarities in the handwriting of the candidates in their different answer sheets.
Hence, answer sheets of 16 candidates be provided to the vigilance bureau, says the plea. The matter will now be taken up on March 16.
