2006 teachers’ recruitment scam: Former PSSSB chief acquitted; ex-superintendent gets 2-year jail

Nearly two decades after allegations of irregularities surfaced in the 2006 teachers’ recruitment process, a Mohali special court has acquitted former Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) chairman, retired Brigadier Charanjeev Singh Harika, and computer agency owner Gurpal Singh. The prosecution had alleged irregularities in the preparation of the merit list during the recruitment process. (HT Photo for representation)

However, the then superintendent in charge of the recruitment process, Balwant Singh, was convicted and sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000.

The court ordered that Balwant would have to undergo an additional month’s imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine. He was taken into custody following the verdict.

According to the prosecution, Balwant had misused his official position to facilitate the recruitment of his daughter Rupinder Kaur and daughter-in-law Bhupinder Kaur despite them securing fewer marks. Rupinder was appointed as a mathematics teacher, while Bhupinder was selected for a science teacher post.

The prosecution had alleged irregularities in the preparation of the merit list during the recruitment process. However, the charges against Harika and Gurpal could not be established before the court, leading to their acquittal. Advocate H S Dhanoa represented and advocated for Charanjeev Singh Harika during the proceedings.

The recruitment process, initiated by the PSSSB in 2006, covered more than 2,600 posts, including 2,000 primary teacher posts and 629 other posts. More than 65,000 candidates had applied for the posts.

A merit list was prepared as part of the selection process, but allegations of manipulation subsequently emerged. The matter was referred to the vigilance bureau, which examined records relating to candidates’ marks and the preparation of the merit list.

The acquittal of Harika and Gurpal means the court found that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations against them, while Balwant was held liable for the irregularity involving the selection of his daughter and daughter-in-law.