Pension hike soon for senior citizens, women; number of beneficiaries to increase, says Yogi

Stating that 1.10 crore senior citizens, destitute women and persons with disabilities are being provided an annual pension of ₹12,000, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the pension amount and the number of beneficiaries will increase soon. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating Kalyan Mandapam in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

He reiterated the government will provide jobs to one lakh youth in the next six months. Of these, 77,000 recruitments will be made only in the police and home guards departments. This process will begin on September 19 with the issuing of advertisements.

He was addressing a gathering on Wednesday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 119 projects of Gorakhpur Development Authority, rural engineering department and the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation.

“Today, there is a guarantee of jobs for the youth in Uttar Pradesh. Our government has so far provided government jobs to 9.5 lakh youth. And, before the announcement of elections, the government is going to provide jobs to another one lakh youth in the next six months,” he said.

Hitting out at the Opposition, he claimed, “Before 2017, whenever the government announced recruitment, the Saifai Syndicate would set out to collect money. At that time, the future of the youth was put at risk. Under our government, 500 factories have been established in GIDA, Gorakhpur, providing employment to 50,000 youth in GIDA alone and freeing this region from migration. The double-engine government has also resolved the identity crisis faced by the youth.”

He further said everyone is receiving the benefits of government schemes without discrimination now.

“Every eligible person has received benefits under schemes related to housing, toilets, ration, cooking gas, education for daughters, and their marriage. If, for any reason, someone has been left out of the schemes, a special camp will be organized for one week to ensure their saturation as well. This camp will be organised from October 7 under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, being conducted to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the head of government,” he said.

In his address, the chief minister elaborated on the changes visible in UP and Gorakhpur since 2017. He stated, “By eliminating encephalitis, mosquitoes and mafias and through infrastructure, Gorakhpur and Uttar Pradesh have been given a new identity. Due to the incompetence of previous governments, hundreds of people used to die of encephalitis every year until 2017. At that time, no minister or CM of SP or Congress would come to BRD Medical College to see the poor. I had to launch a movement. After becoming chief minister, I eliminated a 40-year-old disease in two years.”

He mentioned the reopening of the closed fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur, four-lane connectivity in all directions, construction of flyovers and overbridges, transformation of Ramgarh Tal into a tourist destination, excellent improvement in the condition of BRD Medical College, as well as the gift of AIIMS.

“Today, every person feels proud of Gorakhpur’s shining identity,” he said, adding, “The filth and disease in Gorakhpur before 2017 were actually the result of the dirty mindset of the SP and Congress governments.”