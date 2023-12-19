2020 protest case: Chandigarh court issues bailable warrants against Meet Hayer

The court of chief judicial magistrate, Chandigarh, has issued bailable warrants against Punjab’s sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, and three other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in a case registered against them by Chandigarh Police during a protest in 2020. The police registered a case against Hayer and other leaders on a complaint filed by a constable, wherein he alleged on October 24, 2020 many AAP leaders, led by then MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, reached the office of the Punjab BJP to protest farmers’ bill in Chandigarh. (File)

The warrants were issued as they did not appear in the court for their hearing last Saturday. During the previous hearing on December 2, an application seeking exemption of personal appearance was filed on behalf of the minister and other accused and exemption was granted for a day. But the minister did not appear in the last hearing as well, following which, bailable warrants have been issued.

The police registered a case against Hayer and other leaders on a complaint filed by a constable, wherein he alleged on October 24, 2020 many AAP leaders, led by then MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, reached the office of the Punjab BJP to protest farmers’ bill in Chandigarh.

The FIR mentions that senior police officers and the executive magistrate were also present on the occasion, who requested the protestors not to assemble as the protest was not allowed without prior permission.

However, despite many requests, the AAP members continued their protest, scuffled with policemen and pushed the barricades.

In May 2021, the police filed a chargesheet against leaders for the offences punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and in March, charges were framed for the offences punishable under the section.

The case is now listed for January 12.