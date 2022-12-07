21-year-old held for strangling girlfriend to death in Ludhiana

Police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old youth, and three others, for allegedly strangling his 24-year-old girlfriend to death using the victim’s dupatta. The group, after the gruesome act, buried her body at his farm in Boparai village around a fortnight ago.

Police had recovered the partially-burnt body of the victim, identified as Jaspinder Kaur, on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Parampreet Singh, 21, a resident of Sudhar, his brother Bhawanpreet Singh, their brother-in-law Harpreet Singh and a friend Ekampreet Singh.

Police said the victim, who had gone missing on November 24, had been in a relationship with Parampreet for the last few years — adding that she insisted on marrying him, but the accused resisted and conspired to kill her.

Giving out details, Sudhar police station house office (SHO) inspector Jagjit Singh said the victim left her house on November 24 after getting a call from the accused — who told her that he was ready for the marriage. The victim also took cash and jewellery with her.

Speaking of the modus operandi, the SHO further said the accused strangled the victim with her dupatta on the same day and disposed of her body in a canal later in the night. “However, they later shifted the body to the farm. On November 25, after failing to burn the body they buried it in the farm’s backyard,” he added.

The missing complaint had been filed by the victim’s brother Shaminder Singh. After investigating the call records and on the basis of her last location, police tracked down the accused.

Police later conducted two raids at the accused’s houses. The accused remained on the run for a week, but were later arrested. They were produced in court on Wednesday and have been sent to five days of police remand.

A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), 346 (wrongful confinement) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them at the Hathur police station.