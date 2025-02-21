21-year-old illegally sourcing firearms from MP, UP nabbed in Kharar

The Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) of Mohali police on Thursday arrested an illegal firearms supplier who had been procuring arms from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The accused in custody of Crime Investigating Agency in Mohali. (HT Photo)

Aged just 21, the accused was arrested from Kharar following secret input. On his disclosure, the CIA further arrested his two accomplices who had been buying firearms from him, said CIA DSP Talvinder Singh.

Their arrest led to the recovery of a .315-bore pistol with two live cartridges and one .32-bore pistol with two live cartridges.

While the supplier, Amarinder Singh, alias Karan, is a resident of Jhanjheri village in Mohali, his two accomplices, Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, and Harjot Singh, hail from Fatehgarh Sahib.

During his custodial interrogation, Amarinder disclosed that he was in the business of procuring firearms from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and further supplying them to his two accomplices, the DSP detailed.

Following his disclosure, the CIA raided his accomplices’ hideouts and arrested Gurpreet and Harjot.

The DSP said they were being interrogated to ascertain the source of the weapons and the route they followed to transport the weapons to Mohali.

Habitual thief lands in police net

The CIA staff also arrested a habitual thief, leading to recovery of stolen gold and silver jewellery.

Identified as Jaspreet Singh, 23, a resident of Khooni Majra in Mohali, he was taken on police remand, said DSP Talvinder.

He added that Jaspreet had remained in jail for another offence for more than a year before being released on bail in April 2024. But he returned to house thefts again, and was named in two theft FIRs in January and February in Mohali.