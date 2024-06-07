24-year-old Ludhiana man set ablaze in broad daylight, critical

Seven assailants allegedly set a 24-year-old man ablaze after pouring petrol on him in broad daylight in Jagraon. Officials said that in the attack likely because of an old rivalry, the victim suffered 80% burns and his condition is stated as critical. The victim, Manpreet Singh, is a resident of Rani Wala Khoo in Jagraon. (HT File)

The victim, Manpreet Singh, is a resident of Rani Wala Khoo in Jagraon. The City Jagraon police registered an FIR against the accused, Pradeep Singh alias Tittu, Vijay Kumar, Harsh, Nikhil, Nikka, Kaja, Jatin of Rani Wala Khoo and Jimmy of Kabir Nagar of Jagraon.

The FIR has been registered following the statement of victim’s father Rakesh Kumar.

Rakesh said that he is an auto-rickshaw driver. On June 4, the accused intercepted his son in the village. He alleged that while Pardeep held the victim, Vijay poured petrol on him before setting him on fire using a lighter. He said that his son was rushed to the civil hospital, where the doctors referred him to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohan Lal said that police have registered a case under sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at City Jagraon police station. He added that the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.