 24-year-old Ludhiana man set ablaze in broad daylight, critical - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

24-year-old Ludhiana man set ablaze in broad daylight, critical

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 07, 2024 10:15 PM IST

24-year-old man set ablaze by 7 assailants in Jagraon due to old rivalry, victim critical with 80% burns. FIR filed, investigation ongoing.

Seven assailants allegedly set a 24-year-old man ablaze after pouring petrol on him in broad daylight in Jagraon. Officials said that in the attack likely because of an old rivalry, the victim suffered 80% burns and his condition is stated as critical.

The victim, Manpreet Singh, is a resident of Rani Wala Khoo in Jagraon. (HT File)
The victim, Manpreet Singh, is a resident of Rani Wala Khoo in Jagraon. (HT File)

The victim, Manpreet Singh, is a resident of Rani Wala Khoo in Jagraon. The City Jagraon police registered an FIR against the accused, Pradeep Singh alias Tittu, Vijay Kumar, Harsh, Nikhil, Nikka, Kaja, Jatin of Rani Wala Khoo and Jimmy of Kabir Nagar of Jagraon.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The FIR has been registered following the statement of victim’s father Rakesh Kumar.

Rakesh said that he is an auto-rickshaw driver. On June 4, the accused intercepted his son in the village. He alleged that while Pardeep held the victim, Vijay poured petrol on him before setting him on fire using a lighter. He said that his son was rushed to the civil hospital, where the doctors referred him to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohan Lal said that police have registered a case under sections 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at City Jagraon police station. He added that the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 24-year-old Ludhiana man set ablaze in broad daylight, critical
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On