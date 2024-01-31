25 Panchkula gram panchayats declared TB-free

The health department on Wednesday declared 25 gram panchayats in the district tuberculosis-free (TB-free). The health department under TB-free India has selected 25 gram panchayats out of a total 134 in Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

The department under TB-free India has selected the gram panchayats out of a total 134 in the district.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The selected gram panchayats will be honoured at a district-level event on the World TB Day on March 24. Notably, Panchkula district is second in the state in overall TB success points for the year 2023.

Panchkula nodal officer (TB) Dr Monika Kaura said five panchayats from the Kalka block and 20 from Raipur Rani have been declared TB-free.

A gram panchayat is declared TB-free when at least 30 samples are collected per 1,000 population, the number of TB patients in the village is zero or one patient per 1,000. The treatment rate of patients should be 100% and of the total patients, 62% should have undergone the CBNot test. TB patients should also be ₹500 per month under the Nikshay Nutrition Scheme along with nutrition sports kit.