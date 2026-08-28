268 illicit liquor cartons seized in Panchkula

The anti-narcotics cell of the Panchkula Police has seized around 2,500 litres of illicit liquor allegedly being transported from Chandigarh to West Bengal and Assam under the cover of sports goods. Chandigarh-marked liquor, estimated to be worth over Rs13 lakh in the market. (HT File)

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a truck near the cut leading towards the Commando Complex after crossing the Ghaggar river around 11.30 pm on August 26. During a search, the team recovered 268 cartons of Chandigarh-marked liquor, estimated to be worth over ₹13 lakh in the market. The liquor had been concealed inside the truck and covered with sports goods from front to rear.

The driver identified himself as Shehzad Alam, a resident of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. When police asked him to move the truck to the side of the highway, a policeman sat beside him to keep watch.

However, the driver allegedly sped away towards the road behind a gurdwara. When the policeman asked him to stop, Alam allegedly pushed him and jumped from the moving truck. The truck then went out of control and headed towards a building. The policeman took control of the vehicle and managed to stop it, averting a possible accident.

Police later apprehended Alam. He sustained a head injury while jumping from the truck and was taken to the government hospital in Sector 6. He was subsequently shifted to Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he is undergoing treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the truck had been loaded with sports goods in Jalandhar before the liquor was allegedly loaded in Chandigarh. The consignment was reportedly bound for Siliguri in West Bengal and Barpeta in Assam.

A case has been registered at Chandimandir police station under Sections 281 (rash driving), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 132 (assault) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Excise Act.